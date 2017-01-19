Gambians in Sheffield fear the worst as post-election crisis unfolds

Lamin Ceesay, a Gambian resident in Sheffield, has spoken to Sheffield Live! about ex-pat fears for the country’s future as the post-election stand-off continues in the former British colony in West Africa. Adama Barrow, the man who won the election in The Gambia in December has been sworn in as the new president. He took the oath of office at his country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal, ordering Gambian soldiers to remain in their barracks. Meanwhile, Gambian strongman Yahya Jammeh, President of the country since 1994, has refused to step down as his term in office expires. Troops are reported to be on stand-by to remove him by force. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!