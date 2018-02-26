Former refugee launches humanitarian charity

A former Liberian refugee, who came to Sheffield in 2004, has launched a charity organisation to support children in the UK and West Africa. The Akoi Massayan Bazzie – Give Hope Humanitarian Foundation (AMBG2H) aims to deliver humanitarian hope packages to support young people, families and communities affected by wars and natural disasters through public institutions such as medical centres, schools, orphanages, youth centres and prisons. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!