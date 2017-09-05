Former drug addicts support September recovery campaign

Sheffield Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team is sponsoring Recovery Month in September to increase awareness of substance use addiction and to celebrate recovery. Hundreds of people who are, or have been affected by addiction will come together to assist those struggling with substance use to find help and support. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Mick Hartley, a former drug addict and founder of KickBack Recovery.
