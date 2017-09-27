Football banning orders sought after derby violence

Front Page, Photo, Sheffield News, Sports , , , ,
PRINT
A A A

South Yorkshire Police say they are scanning CCTV footage to trace a minority of fans who were involved in violence after the Steel City Derby at the weekend. Eleven people have been arrested following Sheffield United’s 4-2 win at Hillsborough. Three hundred police officers were on duty for the first Wednesday v United derby since 2012. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!