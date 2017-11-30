Fitness for work gets funding boost

A Sheffield Council supported project has been granted additional funding to help unemployed people back to work by combining physical activity with access to opportunities to improve employability. Walking For Purpose operates alongside community partners who provide access to training workshops and employment guidance. Job seekers are met at a local venue from where staff will walk with them to community-based support centres. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to project manager Tom Hughes and cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure Councillor Mary Lea.