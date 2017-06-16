Fire safety review planned in Sheffield after Grenfell Tower tragedy

Sheffield Council have confirmed that additional fire safety checks are to be carried out in residential tower blocks in Sheffield following the Grenfell Tower fire disaster in London. The fire safety review will commence from Monday, 19 June, and will be undertaken by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke with councillors and local residents at Leverton Gardens on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow.
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..