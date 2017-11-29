Extreme sports centre gets go ahead at former ski village

Sheffield’s ski village and surrounding area is set to be brought back to life as a ramped up Extreme branded sports, leisure and entertainment destination, Sheffield Council has confirmed. The Parkwood area is to be transformed with the prospect of bringing thousands of visitors and hundreds of jobs to the city as part of a £22.5m development across the 28 acre site that will include new mountain bike tracks and the re-instatement of Sheffield’s much-loved ski slopes. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!