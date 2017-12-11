Exhibition challenges infant loss taboo

An exhibition exploring the taboo of silence around stillbirth, miscarriage and sudden infant death syndrome is on display at The Art House Sheffield. Remembering Baby is inspired by academic research and highlights the hidden side of infant loss. It features memory boxes, notes from bereaved parents to their children and artwork illustrating their loss. The exhibition uses visual and audio art to explore how both parents and medical staff experience and encounter death “at the very beginning of life”.
