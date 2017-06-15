Drumming up support for young carers

Local charity Sheffield Young Carers took to the streets with a beat bonanza to mark Carers Week 2017 and to celebrate their 20th anniversary. The organisation ‘Fun Drum’ provided rhythm and movement mayhem with passers-by invited to grab a drum and get involved. Sheffield has an estimated 7,300 young carers. Carers Week is a national campaign which aims to raise awareness of caring, the challenges carers face and the contribution they make. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!