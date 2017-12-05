Driving test changes come into force

South Yorkshire Safer Road Partnership have welcomed changes to driving tests in England and Wales that come into effect this week. The new test format is intended to promote safer driving and includes updates to reflect common driving practices such as following a sat nav. The new test will also double the time required to be spent demonstrating independent driving. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Aidan Melville, communications officer for South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.
