Drama groups seek clarity on future of Library Theatre

Sheffield and District Amateur Dramatic Society has raised concerns over the future of Sheffield’s Library Theatre as the Council consults on redevelopment of the Central Library. Three public meetings have been held by Sheffield Council to consult on the future of the Central Library with a proposal under consideration for conversion of the Grade II listed building into a five star hotel. The building is in need of costly repairs and the Council has promised that a new library will be built in the city centre if the commercial development goes ahead. Assurances have also been given about keeping the Graves Art Gallery but little has been said about the future of the Library Theatre. The theatre is part of the library building, managed by Sheffield City Council, and is used by many amateur dramatic societies, schools and art groups as a home, including for some edgier productions that might not otherwise be performed. Sheffield Live! reporter, Simon Thake, spoke to Phil Gascoyne, chair of Sheffield and District Amateur Dramatic Society.