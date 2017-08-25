Disney on Ice steps up search for new talent

Disney on Ice have launched a competition to choose one lucky young Sheffield skater to perform in the Fit to Dance Pre-show, when the event comes to Sheffield. The competition is open to children from the age of eight and will be open until September before the winner is selected to appear on the show. Young aspiring skaters from across the region have been offered masterclass skating sessions at Ice Sheffield to encourage them to register for the competition. The Disney On Ice show will take audiences on a globe trotting tour of Disney destinations from The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!