Deadline looms for free childcare applications

Working parents have been reminded they must meet a 31 August deadline to apply for the new 30 hours free childcare offer which comes into effect in September. The new arrangements double the weekly hours of Free Early Learning, the Government-funded childcare programme available to 3 and 4 year olds, and eligible 2 year olds. Nursery bosses however are warning many parents may be unable to get places for their children as the funding available to nurseries will not match the cost of provision. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!