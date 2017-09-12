Dan Walker hosts celebrity golf fundraiser

TV presenter and patron of the Children’s Hospital Charity, Dan Walker, held his fourth annual sporting celebrity golf tournament to raise funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital. Last year’s event brought in over £60,000 towards a multipurpose flouroscopy system which enables rapid diagnosis and surgical intervention without a child needing to go into the operating theatre. Sheffield Live! reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to Dan Walker and Jermaine Jenas.
