Cyclists complain of dangerous conditions on Carlisle Street

Carlisle Street, one of the quieter routes into Sheffield, is gaining such a reputation for dirt and dangerous conditions that some cyclists are now avoiding it altogether. The mile long road is frequently covered in mud and dirt from nearby commercial premises and Sheffield cyclists are calling on business to clean up their act. Sheffield Live reporter Azz Mohammed spoke to cyclist Phil Harrison.
