Countdown to Brook v. Rabchenko

Sheffield boxer Kell Brook is set to goes head to head against Sergey Rabchenko with an attempt to reignite his career in a bout for the WBC Silver title at the FlyDSA Arena. Brook lost his IBF welterweight title to american Errol Spence last year and said he fell out of love with the sport but is now seeking to make a comeback. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Music
- Sports
- Opinion
- Events
- Community
- Get Involved
- Advertise
- Contact
Please add your comment below..