Council wins injunction against tree protestors

Sheffield City Council has won a court battle to bring injunctions against protesters taking “unlawful direct action” to prevent trees being felled. About 5,000 trees have been cut down after being assessed as diseased, dying or dangerous, but campaigners say some healthy trees have also been lost. Orders have been made against three people, Dave Dilner the chair of Sheffield Trees Action Group (STAG), Green Party councillor Alison Teal and tree campaigner Calvin Payne, plus “persons unknown”. The council say the ruling will prevent “catastrophic financial consequences”. Under the terms of the injunction protesters will be barred from “continuing to take unlawful direct action” or from encouraging others to direct action, including entering “safety zones” erected around trees being felled. Councillor Bryan Lodge the cabinet member for the environment read a prepared statement outside the town hall today. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!