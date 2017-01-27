Council rejects bid to save Brincliffe Edge pub

A community-led application to have the Cherry Tree Inn listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) has been rejected by Sheffield Council. The Carter Knowle and Milhouses Community Group applied in November for an ACV to stop the Cherry Tree Inn on Carter Knowle Avenue from being demolished and turned into a Co-op food store. In reaching its decision the Council said the group provided insufficient evidence of the pub’s value to the neighbourhood or any details of how the pub supports local groups. The building owner, Enterprise Inns, said the pub is “neither busy nor popular”. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!