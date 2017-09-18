Council plans Attercliffe area development

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment, has spoken to Sheffield Live! about ambitions to develop the Attercliffe neighbourhood. While city centre developments are proceeding at a pace, the Attercliffe area, which includes the listed Adelphi building, has seen little recent investment. Azz Mohammed reports for Sheffield Live!