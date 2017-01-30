Council moves to evict last of Tent City residents

A group of homeless people living in tents near Park Hill flats have been evicted by Sheffield Council after organisers were told to clear the site. The informal camping site for the homeless started in October last year and became known as Tent City. The site was closed down a few weeks later by organisers after the local authority stepped in to offer support for the homeless occupants. After tents reappeared in December the Council told organisers to clear the site or face a £2,000 fine. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to Tent City organiser and homelessness campaigner Anthony Cunningham.