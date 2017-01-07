Council defends tree removal programme

Councillor Bryan Lodge, Cabinet Member for Environment has defended Sheffield Council’s controversial tree removal policy at this week’s council meeting. The programme has led to resident protests and has been criticised by tree management specialists. Barrell Tree Consultancy’s managing director, Jeremy Barrell, said: “From a health and safety point of view they are fine – none of them need to come out. We have to make sure this doesn’t happen anywhere else”. Sham Powell reports for Sheffield Live!