Community partners launch Parson’s Cross Summerfest

A week long festival of activities for young people has been launched in Parson’s Cross with the support of Sheffield Council and local community partners. Summerfest offers music, games, sports, a pop cinema, tech workshops and craft activities and is taking place at Chaucer School and The Learning Zone. Organisations involved include SOAR, the University of Sheffield, SWFC Community Outreach, YMCA White Rose, Parson Cross Initiative and Chaucer School. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!