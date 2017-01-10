Charity worker, “people need action not only words”

Prime Minister, Teresa May has outlined plans to tackle what she described as the “hidden injustice” and stigma of mental illness. The PM said there will be additional training for teachers, an extra £15m for community care, and a £67.7m investment into online services such as self-checks to help diagnose mental health in its early stages so surferers can get the help they need. Mrs May’s speech comes as she outlined her plans to use the state to create a “shared society”. Tim Jones is the founder of Sheffield mental health action group, a charity organisation where mental health surferers meet to socialise.