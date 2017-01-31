Charity offers trio of opportunities to support the homeless

The Archer Project is asking supporters to get involved in food parcel sorting and meals service alongside their annual sleep-out for the homeless. The number of rough sleepers in the UK is on the rise for the sixth successive year with official figures showing over 4000 people sleeping out in 2016, more than double the numbers of 2010. As part of their annual fundraising sleep-out, Sheffield charity the Cathedral Archer Project are inviting volunteers to help out with food parcels, breakfast and lunch for the homeless. Sheffield Live! reporter Sham Powell spoke to Tracy Vines, marketing and development manager.