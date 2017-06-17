Charity aims to break silence on stillbirths and neonatal deaths

Charity activists were out in Barker’s Pool at the weekend to raise public awareness and understanding of stillbirth and neonatal deaths, as part of Sands Awareness Month. According to the national Sands charity, 15 babies a day are still born or die just after birth. A Sheffield chapter of the Sands charity has been recently formed and is organising the local Sands awareness campaign. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!