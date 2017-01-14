Celebrating Sheffield sporting success with a cuppa

A new not-for-profit café has opened on Chapel Walk. Nothing unusual about that but this café focuses on celebrating the diverse range of Sheffield sports and sporting clubs and exploring their history and heritage. Sporting Sheffield stocks products from Goalsoul, a local company with a huge range of football-inspired art and apparel. There is also merchandise from Sheffield Football Club and Hallam Football Club, as well as other sports products and artefacts. Simon Thake reports for Sheffield Live!