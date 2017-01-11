Cathy comes to Sheffield

Award-winning theatre company Cardboard Citizens are to bring their production of Cathy to Sheffield’s Studio Theatre. The production was inspired by the Ken Loach film Cathy Come Home. This year marks the marks the 50th anniversary of Loach’s film and the 25th anniversary of the theatre company who make theatre with and for homeless people. First broadcast in 1966 on BBC TV, Cathy Come Home depicts a young family’s slide into homelessness. Cardboard Citizens continue their exploration of the state of housing and homelessness with Cathy, a powerful new forum theatre show by playwright Ali Taylor. Sheffield Live! reporter, Azz Mohamed, spoke to Adrian Jackson, director of the new production and artistic director for Cardboard Citizens.