Campaigners dispute £500k cost to save memorial trees

Tree campaigners have dismissed Sheffield Council’s claim that it will cost around half a million pounds to save the war memorial trees on Western Road. A Council report has assessed the financial impact of retaining the Western Road trees and making surrounding road and pavements safe, funds which the Council says would require it to re-prioritise spending on core services such as adult social care. However campaigners say the price is grossly inflated. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!