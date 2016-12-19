Campaign boost to restore Old Town Hall to former glory

Friends of the Old Town Hall, set up to rescue of Sheffield’s former Town Hall and Courthouse has been granted funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to find a way of acquiring the building and bringing it back into use. The money will enable the campaign, set up in 2014, to register a charitable trust and to seek professional advice on how to develop a funding plan and a business strategy. The Grade 2 listed building has been empty since 1996 and has been owned since 2004 by a London- based property development company. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!