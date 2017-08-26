Boxing fans predict Mayweather v McGregor fight

In one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the year Floyd Mayweather and Conor Mcgregor will be stepping into the ring in the early hours of Sunday morning. Mayweather, 40, came out of retirement for the multi-million dollar fight and is one of the best boxers of his generation. Sheffield Live! reporter Baillor Jalloh spoke to local boxing fans ahead of the bout.
