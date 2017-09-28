Board game cafe opens in Sharrow

Sheffield’s first cafe dedicated to the playing of board games has opened in Boston Street, off London Road. The Treehouse cafe has a library of over three hundred games to choose from along with ‘gaming experts’ to teach customers how to play. Co-owners Andy and Ruth Caigh gave up their full time jobs as a civil servant and engineer to start the new venture. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..