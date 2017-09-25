Blade fans delight in Hillsborough victory

Sheffield United had the bragging rights after winning 4-2 against Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City Derby at Hillsborough. Two goals from Leon Clark, a goal each from John Fleck and Mark Duffy helped the Blades to secure all three points. United are currently fourth in the Championship table, with Wednesday five points behind. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
