Barnsley and Rotherham business showcase

Hundreds of people attended the annual exhibition of the Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce held at the New York stadium, home to Rotherham United Football club. The Chamber Means Business event offers businesses the opportunity to promote their brand, products and services and to engage in networking and ideas sharing. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
