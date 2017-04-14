Artwork marks 40 years of snooker in Sheffield

Local artist, Matt Cockayne, has been commissioned to produce a special artwork to celebrate 40 years of World Snooker at The Crucible. Cockayne of Goo Design has produced the limited edition print to mark the 40th anniversary of the World Snooker Championships coming to Sheffield. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake spoke to Cockayne at his Chesterfield studio.
