Arise our Jess!

Olympic champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has been made a dame in the New Year Honours list. The thirty year old heptathlete received the award for her services to athletics. Dame Jessica, who won gold at London 2012 Olympics and silver four years later in the Rio Olympics announced her retirement from the sport in October. In her brilliant career she has been a three-time world champion three times, as well as European champion and Commonwealth champion. Sheffield Live! reporter Simon Thake takes a look back at her golden career.