Anti-fracking campaigners march in Eckington

Hundreds of campaigners and local residents joined a No Frack Day rally at the proposed INEOS fracking site near Eckington. The rally began at Coal Aston Village Hall with a march to the proposed site in Bramleymoor Lane, off Marsh Lane. Campaigners highlight the dangers of fracking and are urging the government to promote safer and sustainable energy sources. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
