Allen key peregrine on display

An unusual sculpture of a peregrine falcon created with Allen keys is display outside Sheffield’s train station as part of IKEA’s Wonderful Everyday tour of Sheffield. The sculpture was designed by local artist Jason Heppenstall who is known for his animal designs made of reclaimed materials. It is part of a series of events to mark the launch of the company’s new store in Tinsley. Baillor Jalloh reports for Sheffield Live!
- Home
- News
- Shows
- Music
- Opinion
- Sports
- Community
- Get Involved
- Shop
- Advertise With Us
- Contact Us
Please add your comment below..