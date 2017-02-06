Councillor arrested at Nether Edge tree protest

Green Party Councillor Alison Teale was one of seven protestors arrested today at a peaceful demonstration against the felling of trees on Chippinghouse Road. The arrests came after Sheffield Council contractors, Amey, put a cordon around one of six trees scheduled to be felled as part of the city-wide Streets Ahead programme. Residents and campaigners occupied the protection zone ahead of the planned felling of the horse chestnut tree, delaying the operation and leading to the arrests. Sheffield Live! reporter Sham Powell captured the events and spoke to local residents and tree campaigners.